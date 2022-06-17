Moose Lodge 551 BBQ pork sandwich feed draws record crowd

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A NEBRASKAland Days tradition took place Thursday at the Moose Lodge in North Platte.

The annual BBQ Pulled Pork Feed attracts about a thousand people every year, but this year, they seemed to have hit a record high. Cars were lined up 90 minutes ahead of time anxiously waiting to savor the iconic pulled pork sandwiches.

“We are still going until 7:30 tonight so if you get off work whenever come on down, have a great meal let us do the cooking for you and then you can go and explore Nebraskaland Days,” said Dennis Dailey, a member of the Moose Lodge 551.

This year, organizers had a little extra with thanks to the North Platte Plainsmen baseball team.

“This is crazy!,” said Plainsmen marketing and sale director Kristina Willard. “You know I lived here for 18 years and never once took part in any of this stuff and now being part of the Plainsmen I’ve been trying to take part in everything and get the mascot out here and show everybody we are here in town. They said it was going to be chaotic and yeah, this line I can’t even see the end. They said it would be a constant roll of people until 7:30 if not later, so I’m glad we’re here and I’m glad we can help out and make this line hopefully go faster for everybody.”

The event is in its 12th year. The cost is $10 per person.

