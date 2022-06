NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday morning, the Nebraskaland Days Kids Costume Parade took over the Westfield Shopping Center in North Platte. Kids of all ages took to the parking lot clad in costumes from dinosaurs to princesses. Kids also got to meet Smokey the Bear, Buffalo Bill, and Plainsman Pete.

