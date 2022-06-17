North Platte Jaycees raising money for NEBRASKAland days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday, June 17, many residents started their day at Cody Park for the annual pancake feed hosted by the North Platte Jaycees. The pancake feed is a NEBRASKAland days tradition. The event serves as a fundraiser for the annual celebration.

“I really like pancakes,” said Gatlyn Trayer, first timer at the pancake feed. “They are really sweet.”

Members of the USS Nebraska helped serve and make flapjacks at this year’s annual pancake feed.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.