NSP troopers locate missing Indiana girl near Kearney, Colorado man arrested

Kyle Miotke
Kyle Miotke(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have located a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana and arrested a Colorado man following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, NSP was notified by the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department that the missing girl was believed to be traveling through Nebraska with an adult man. Approximately 20 minutes later, a trooper located the suspect vehicle, a Ford F-150, as it was traveling westbound on I-80 near Kearney. The trooper performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the trooper located the girl hiding in the pickup. The driver, Kyle Miotke, 20, of Elizabeth, Colorado, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and NSP continued the investigation.

On Thursday, the Lafayette Police Department acquired an arrest warrant for Miotke on several additional charges, including promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. Troopers notified Miotke of the additional charges Thursday. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

