WATCH LIVE: NEBRASKAland Days on Parade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland Days on Parade will be held Saturday, June 18 starting at 1 p.m.

News 2′s Kent Winder and Melanie Standiford will provide live coverage of the dozens of floats in the parade.

You can watch the parade live in the video player above when it begins.

The NBC Nebraska Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Saturday due to dangerous heat. Use caution if attending the parade in person.

2022 NEBRASKAland Days on Parade route. (NEBRASKAland Days)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.