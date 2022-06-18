Advertisement

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine”, according to a White House statement.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Miotke
NSP troopers locate missing Indiana girl near Kearney, Colorado man arrested
Accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River Thursday morning.
Seat belts save family of 10 following I-80 accident
Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church

Latest News

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
WATCH: Biden falls while dismounting his bike
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 dead after building collapse in Philadelphia leaves several firefighters trapped