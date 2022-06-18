Advertisement

Day one of NEBRASKAland Days tennis tournament kicks off

A mixed doubles pair await serve at day one of the NEBRASKAland Days tennis tournament.
A mixed doubles pair await serve at day one of the NEBRASKAland Days tennis tournament.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Doubles action kicked off day one of the NEBRASKAland Days tennis tournament at Cody Park Saturday. A low turnout changed the originally scheduled three divisions of play into a single round robin tournament.

Five different pairs of players showed up at the tournament, three of them men’s pairs, one women’s pair, and one mixed pair. As the action got going, the decision was made to change the tournament to a round robin event to include all the entered teams for as much tennis as possible.

The second day of action is Sunday at Cody Park with the singles taking the stage.

