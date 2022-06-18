Advertisement

Junior Tennis Tournament for the NEBRASKAland Days

Hitting a tough serve
Hitting a tough serve(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jr tennis tournament took place this Friday at Cody Park. This was a great way for some of the elite tennis players in the community to come out and showcase their talent. The event got started with singles for both boys and girls. Then they were followed by boys and girls doubles, and the event finished with mixed doubles. We got a chance to catch up with one of the junior players, Cayden Roehrs and he talked about how he is taking advantage of this tournament.

" I started my freshman year and I’m going into my senior year right now. I do lessons with coach Lemur over the summer so that when I get into senior year hopefully, I will be in tip-top shape and stuff, and I just want to get better with my returns and everything  and my serves and hopefully, win a lot of matches. Pros like Nick Kygios and Rodger Federer. These are the people I look up to in tennis,” Cayden stated.

Cayden is preparing himself for his senior year this upcoming tennis season starting in August.

