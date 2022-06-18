Natalie Potts commits to Nebraska’s Basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Natalie Potts , who played in St. Louis Missouri at Incarnate Word Academy, announced her commitment to Nebraska on Friday.

Potts is 6-foot-2 and plays the power forward position. In the 2020-2021 season she was the Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and nine rebounds a game.

This season she scored over 540 points as well as grabbing 242 rebounds.

She received other offers from Creighton, Gonzaga, Michigan, Missouri St. and other division one schools.

