Advertisement

Natalie Potts commits to Nebraska’s Basketball

Natalie Potts , who played in St. Louis Missouri at Incarnate Word Academy, announced her...
Natalie Potts , who played in St. Louis Missouri at Incarnate Word Academy, announced her commitment to Nebraska on Friday.(KOLN-TV)
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Natalie Potts , who played in St. Louis Missouri at Incarnate Word Academy, announced her commitment to Nebraska on Friday.

Potts is 6-foot-2 and plays the power forward position. In the 2020-2021 season she was the Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and nine rebounds a game.

This season she scored over 540 points as well as grabbing 242 rebounds.

She received other offers from Creighton, Gonzaga, Michigan, Missouri St. and other division one schools.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023
Kyle Miotke
NSP troopers locate missing Indiana girl near Kearney, Colorado man arrested
Accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River Thursday morning.
Seat belts save family of 10 following I-80 accident
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019 Eva Oliver leads the Miss Rodeo Nebraska's Lil' Cowgirls through the...
WATCH LIVE: NEBRASKAland Days on Parade

Latest News

Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue in the 2021 season.
Huskers announce 2022 volleyball schedule
Courtney Wallace
Wallace to return for one more season
Koty Frank, Husker pitcher, has entered the transfer portal.
Koty Frank enters transfer portal
Six distinguished student-athletes, a legendary head coach and a Title IX Trailblazer make up...
Eight selected for Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame
Burroughs to wrestle at Final X