NEBRASKAland Days pork breakfast offers drive-thru, dine-in options

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Patrons at this years NEBRASKAland Days pork breakfast were treated to two options for their dining experience. They could either dine in at the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church, or they could pull around to the back of the church and grab breakfast to go.

Regardless of the experience you wanted the result was the same, a delicious breakfast of a pork chop, eggs and a biscuit, along with the choice of juice or coffee. While the drive-thru was a major hit, there were still plenty who took the opportunity to dine inside with friends and family.

Each breakfast cost $10 and funds raised from the event will go to help the First United Methodist Church with their mission outreach in the community including Wednesday night suppers that the church hosts that are open to the community.

