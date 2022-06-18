Plainsmen Profile: Caleb Bunch

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Caleb Bunch a right-handed pitcher for the Plainsmen comes to Nebraska from Ranger College in Ranger, Texas. Bunch got connected with the Plainsmen through one of his college coaches at Ranger who knew Plainsmen Head Coach, JM Kelly. So, phone calls were made, and just like that Bunch made his way to North Platte, Nebraska to join the inaugural season of the Plainsmen.

“It was pretty easy, just a call from him to JM and I got up here. I drove the 11 and a half hours to get here and I’m enjoying it,” says Bunch.

Bunch, who is not a native of Nebraska, says he’s been greeted with nothing but kindness from the community and nothing short of a warm Nebraska welcome. Colby and Maggie Carson and their four children are Bunch’s host family during his time in North Platte, and according to Bunch, they’ve made a Texan feel very at home in Nebraska.

“They’ve welcomed me into their home, they’ve fed me, they’ve taken me places. They’ve just made me feel at home and like family,” says Bunch.

During his summer with the Plainsmen Bunch is looking to improve his overall presence on the mound, specifically his strength and accuracy.

“I still wanted to be able to spot the ball better, throw a little bit harder. So, this summer I’m just trying to work on getting my strength up and getting my accuracy on point,” explains Bunch.

Some of Bunch’s favorite memories he’s gathered so far with the team so far, just include what he calls “the little things.” Those things include bus rides with the team and just getting to meet different people that he wouldn’t have otherwise met.

“You know being around the team it’s a blast. Being on the bus just driving everywhere. Being able to meet new people, being able to sit next to guys you haven’t gotten to sit next to before. It’s just the little things like that,” explains Bunch.

Bunch has been overwhelmed by the support the community has given to these Plainsmen in this first season of their being in North Platte. Bunch explained that the fan support continues to pump the team up every time they suit up and take the field at Bill Wood.

“Our first game I think we had 1,200 people come out which was awesome. We honestly weren’t expecting that many people to be here. But they were out here. When we do good they get loud, when we’re not doing good they try and hype us up and help us win these games,” says Bunch.

