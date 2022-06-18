Plainsmen Take on Hastings Sodbusters in a Double Header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first game of the double header was a very low scoring game. Starting in the bottom of the 5th inning, the Plainsmen found themselves down 1 with Bryce Zimmer up at bat. He sliced a ball to left field, which brought in Reese Lipoma to tie it up at 1. In the next inning, Seth Williams showcased his defensive skills and saved a run with a spectacular play at short to keep the game tied up at 1. In the top of the 7th inning, Sam Adams for Hastings squeezed a ball past the third baseman and drove in the go ahead run to give the Sodbusters a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the 7th inning, Cesar Garcia was the Plainsmen last chance to salvage the game, but he ended up striking out and the Sodbusters took game one with the final score 2-1.

The second game of the double header, the Plainsmen were looking for revenge. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Angel De La Cruz got a solid base hit to right field to drive home Oskar Stark to score the first run of the game. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Conner Flagg struck a ball to right field by the foul line which drove in 2 runs to give the Plainsmen a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Two batters later, Oskar Stark hit a sac fly to center field to bring Flagg home, which sealed the deal and helped the Plainsmen take the victory 4-1.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.