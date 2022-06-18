Platte River Fitness Series hosts Nebraskaland Days Road Run

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Fitness Series hosts the annual Nebraskaland Days Road Race for all the runners attending the Nebraskaland Days celebration. The race begins and ends at the Wild West Arena, but will take runners through the Scouts Rest Ranch, the former home of Buffalo Bill Cody.

Run Director, Landon Swedberg, explains that this race holds something for runners of all skill levels. For more beginner runners there is the 5K option, then for the more experienced runners there’s the 10K option, and then for the children there is the one-mile fun run.

The run always brings out a big crowd, and this year is no different with 20 more pre-registrants than last year’s race. Swedberg mentions that they are also expecting a lot of runners to be registering the morning of the race as well.

“We pre-registered 20 over last year and we expect a lot at the gates, so we’re already past our mark last year and expecting a good turnout this year,” explains Swedberg.

So what makes this race something that people keep wanting to participate in year after year? Well, Swedberg says it’s all due to the Nebraskaland Days celebration. Many people not only travel from all over the state but all over the country as well to take part in the celebration. So, while visiting why not get in a run in as well.

“So Nebraskaland Days is a huge event for this community and it’s a great time to have a family get together, so a lot of families in town. We have registrants from all over the state and all over the country coming into this. It’s pretty unique, they come to see family and get a little run in in the morning,” says Swedberg.

