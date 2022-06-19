Buffalo Bill Rodeo Finale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday was the final day of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and it did not dissapoint. In front of a full crowd many finished off the three day event strong. Here are the results of all the activities.

All-around champion: Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Bareback riding – 2022 champion: Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb.

1. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb. 85.5 on Forward Motion; 2. Blaine Kaufman, Pretty Prairie, Kan. 85; 3. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 82; 4. Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla. 79.5; 5. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 79; 6. Ben Kramer, Max, N.D. 78; 7. Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb. 77; 8. Bobby Reynolds, 76.

Steer wrestling – 2022 champion: Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D.

1st round results

1. Sam Goings, Fallon, Nev. 4.8 seconds; 2. Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D. 5.0; 3. Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb. 5.1; 4. (tie) Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. and Jarek Van Petten, Cimarron, Kan. 5.3 each; 6. Laramie Warren, Adair, Okla. 5.4.

2nd round results

1. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 4.5 seconds; 2. Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D. 4.6; 3. (tie) Austin Eller, Glendo, Wyo. and Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo. 4.7 each.; 5. Cody Devers, 5.0; 6. (tie) Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. and Travis Munro, 5.1 each;

Average:

1. Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D. 9.6 seconds on 2 head; 2. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 10.4; 3. Cameron Morman, 11.0; 4. (tie) Blair Jones, Colby, Kan. and Jake Kraupie, Bridgeport, Neb. 11.1 each; 6. (tie) Sam Goings, Fallon, Neb., Cody Devers, Balko, Okla. and Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb. 11.4 each.

Tie-down roping – 2022 champion: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M.

1st round results

1. (tie) Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas and Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas 7.5 each; 3. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 7.6; 4. John Pereira, Cameron, Texas 8.4; 5. Tom Joe Crouse, Gallatin, Mo. 8.4; 6. Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas 8.7; 7. (tie) Zaine Mikita, Byers, Colo. and Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 8.9 each.

2nd round results

1. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. 7.7 seconds; 2. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 8.2; 3. (tie) Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, and Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 8.3 each; 5. Cash Hooper, Carlsbad, N.M., Anthony Jordan, Houston, Texas, and Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas 8.5 each; 8. Riley Wakefield, O’Neill, Neb. 8.6.

Average

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 15.8 seconds on 2 head; 2. Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas 16.4; 3. Anthony Jordan, Houston, Texas 17.7; 4. Riley Wakefield, O’Neill, Neb. 17.9; 5. Zaine Mikita, Byers, Colo. 18.0; 6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 18.4; 7. Cash Hooper, Carlsbad, N.M. 18.7; 8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 19.0.

Saddle bronc riding – 2022 champion: Brady Hill, Onida, S.D.

1. Brady Hill, Onida, S.D. 86 points on #615 Rage; 2. Jake Burwash, Nanton, Alberta 85.5; 3. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Colo. 83.5; 4. Jacob Kammerer, Philip, S.D. 83; 5. (tie) Dylan Hancock, Golconda, Ill., Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. Jake Foster, Meadow, S.D., Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, and Jake Clark, Crane, Ore. 80 each.

Breakaway Roping -2022 champion: Taya McAdow, Keenesburg, Colo.

1. Taya McAdow, Keenesburg, Colo. 2.8 seconds; 2. (tie) Linsay Rosser Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., Shawnee Sherwood, San Tan Valley, Ariz. and Addie Well, Edna, Kan. 2.9 each; 5. Amber Carson, Grassy Butte, N.D. 3.0; 6. Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, S.D. 3.1.

Team roping – 2022 champions: Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. and Brye Crites, Welch, Okla.

1. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss./Brye Crites, Welch, Okla. 4.3 seconds; 2. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala./Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark. 5.0; 3. Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas/Chad Williams, Stephenville, Texas 5.1; 4. (tie) Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. and Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla./Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla. 5.3 each; 6. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 5.4; 7. Jeff Johnston, Thedford, Neb./Jett Hillman, McAlester, Okla. 5.5; 8. (tie) Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo./Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., Cooper Brott, Gothenburg, Neb./JW Nelson, Alta, Iowa and Jr Dees, Aurora, S.D./Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 5.6 each.

Barrel racing – 2022 champion: Stevi Hillman, Granbury, Texas

1. Stevi Hillman, Granbury, Texas 17.44 seconds; 2. Peyton Stepanoff, Keenesburg, Colo. 17.48; 3. Tamara Reinhardt, Canadian, Texas 17.50; 4. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla. 17.51; 5. Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla. 17.57; 6. Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla. 17.58; 7. Trula Churchill, Valentine, Neb. 17.64; 8. Ivy Hurst, Springer, Okla. 17.69; 9. Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 17.70; 10. Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla. 17.72; 11. Korrina Hughes, Glenwood, Iowa 17.76; 12. Cassidy Champlin, Pilot Point, Texas 17.78.

Bull riding – 2022 champion: Koby Radley, Montpelier, La.

1. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 83 points on Hot Spot; 2. Dawson Gleaves, Amarillo, Texas 80; 3. Riggen Hughes, Kemper, Texas 79; 4. Kole Bowman, Pawhuska, Okla. 74; 5. Coy Pollmeier, Ft. Scott, Kan. 72.

** All results are unofficial.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.