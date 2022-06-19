Advertisement

Buffalo Bill Rodeo Finale

Buffalo Bill Rodeo Night One Highlights
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Night One Highlights(Lindsey Bonner)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday was the final day of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and it did not dissapoint. In front of a full crowd many finished off the three day event strong. Here are the results of all the activities.

All-around champion: Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Bareback riding – 2022 champion: Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb.

1. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb. 85.5 on Forward Motion; 2. Blaine Kaufman, Pretty Prairie, Kan. 85; 3. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 82; 4. Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla. 79.5; 5. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 79; 6. Ben Kramer, Max, N.D. 78; 7. Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb. 77; 8. Bobby Reynolds, 76.

Steer wrestling – 2022 champion: Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D.

1st round results

1. Sam Goings, Fallon, Nev. 4.8 seconds; 2. Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D. 5.0; 3. Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb. 5.1; 4. (tie) Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. and Jarek Van Petten, Cimarron, Kan. 5.3 each; 6. Laramie Warren, Adair, Okla. 5.4.

2nd round results

1. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 4.5 seconds; 2. Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D. 4.6; 3. (tie) Austin Eller, Glendo, Wyo. and Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo. 4.7 each.; 5. Cody Devers, 5.0; 6. (tie) Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. and Travis Munro, 5.1 each;

Average:

1. Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D. 9.6 seconds on 2 head; 2. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 10.4; 3. Cameron Morman, 11.0; 4. (tie) Blair Jones, Colby, Kan. and Jake Kraupie, Bridgeport, Neb. 11.1 each; 6. (tie) Sam Goings, Fallon, Neb., Cody Devers, Balko, Okla. and Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb. 11.4 each.

Tie-down roping – 2022 champion: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M.

1st round results

1. (tie) Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas and Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas 7.5 each; 3. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 7.6; 4. John Pereira, Cameron, Texas 8.4; 5. Tom Joe Crouse, Gallatin, Mo. 8.4; 6. Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas 8.7; 7. (tie) Zaine Mikita, Byers, Colo. and Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 8.9 each.

2nd round results

1. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. 7.7 seconds; 2. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 8.2; 3. (tie) Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, and Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 8.3 each; 5. Cash Hooper, Carlsbad, N.M., Anthony Jordan, Houston, Texas, and Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas 8.5 each; 8. Riley Wakefield, O’Neill, Neb. 8.6.

Average

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 15.8 seconds on 2 head; 2. Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas 16.4; 3. Anthony Jordan, Houston, Texas 17.7; 4. Riley Wakefield, O’Neill, Neb. 17.9; 5. Zaine Mikita, Byers, Colo. 18.0; 6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 18.4; 7. Cash Hooper, Carlsbad, N.M. 18.7; 8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 19.0.

Saddle bronc riding – 2022 champion:  Brady Hill, Onida, S.D.

1. Brady Hill, Onida, S.D. 86 points on #615 Rage; 2. Jake Burwash, Nanton, Alberta 85.5; 3. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Colo. 83.5; 4. Jacob Kammerer, Philip, S.D. 83; 5. (tie) Dylan Hancock, Golconda, Ill., Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. Jake Foster, Meadow, S.D., Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, and Jake Clark, Crane, Ore. 80 each.

Breakaway Roping -2022 champion: Taya McAdow, Keenesburg, Colo.

1. Taya McAdow, Keenesburg, Colo. 2.8 seconds; 2. (tie) Linsay Rosser Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., Shawnee Sherwood, San Tan Valley, Ariz. and Addie Well, Edna, Kan. 2.9 each; 5. Amber Carson, Grassy Butte, N.D. 3.0; 6. Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, S.D. 3.1.

Team roping – 2022 champions: Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. and Brye Crites, Welch, Okla.

1. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss./Brye Crites, Welch, Okla. 4.3 seconds; 2. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala./Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark. 5.0; 3. Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas/Chad Williams, Stephenville, Texas 5.1; 4. (tie) Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. and Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla./Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla. 5.3 each; 6. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 5.4; 7. Jeff Johnston, Thedford, Neb./Jett Hillman, McAlester, Okla. 5.5; 8. (tie) Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo./Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., Cooper Brott, Gothenburg, Neb./JW Nelson, Alta, Iowa and Jr Dees, Aurora, S.D./Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 5.6 each.

Barrel racing – 2022 champion: Stevi Hillman, Granbury, Texas

1. Stevi Hillman, Granbury, Texas 17.44 seconds; 2. Peyton Stepanoff, Keenesburg, Colo. 17.48; 3. Tamara Reinhardt, Canadian, Texas 17.50; 4. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla. 17.51; 5. Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla. 17.57; 6. Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla. 17.58; 7. Trula Churchill, Valentine, Neb. 17.64; 8. Ivy Hurst, Springer, Okla. 17.69; 9. Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 17.70; 10. Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla. 17.72; 11. Korrina Hughes, Glenwood, Iowa 17.76; 12. Cassidy Champlin, Pilot Point, Texas 17.78.

Bull riding – 2022 champion: Koby Radley, Montpelier, La.

1. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 83 points on Hot Spot; 2. Dawson Gleaves, Amarillo, Texas 80; 3. Riggen Hughes, Kemper, Texas 79; 4. Kole Bowman, Pawhuska, Okla. 74; 5. Coy Pollmeier, Ft. Scott, Kan. 72.

** All results are unofficial.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019 Eva Oliver leads the Miss Rodeo Nebraska's Lil' Cowgirls through the...
NEBRASKAland Days on Parade
Two teens from Gretna were killed in a car crash
Two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River Thursday morning.
Seat belts save family of 10 following I-80 accident
Patrons had the option to dine in at the church, or grab a meal through a drive-thru set up in...
NEBRASKAland Days pork breakfast offers drive-thru, dine-in options

Latest News

Contestants focusing on their cards
Kelly Smith Memorial Tournament
A mixed doubles pair await serve at day one of the NEBRASKAland Days tennis tournament.
Day one of NEBRASKAland Days tennis tournament kicks off
Platte River Fitness hosts annual Nebraskaland Days Road Run
Platte River Fitness Series hosts Nebraskaland Days Road Run
Plainsmen Profile: Caleb Bunch
Plainsmen Profile: Caleb Bunch