Driver arrested after crash kills one in Deuel County

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York man following a crash that claimed the life of a Scottsbluff woman late Saturday evening.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. MT, NSP was called to a report of a fatality crash at mile marker 83 on Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound when it was struck from behind by a truck tractor/semi-trailer.

The collision caused the Caravan to roll, ejecting a front-seat passenger. That passenger has been identified as Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff. Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, Leopoldo Rodriguez, 43, and two rear-seat, child passengers were transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, was not injured. Singh was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and careless driving. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.