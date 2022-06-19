NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Kelly Smith memorial poker tournament got underway today and it was for a good cause.

For more on that, we caught up with NEBRAKSAland Days board of director Marcus Doughty who had more info about the event.

Doughty stated “This is the NEBRAKSAland Days Kelly Smith Memorial Tournament to memorialize Kelly Smith who was a local business owner who owned K Smith Autos and was an avid poker player and enjoyed community poker events. Our goal is to continually big to a size to begin sponsorship and to build scholarships throughout the North Platte community.”

The event is going on Sunday Fathers Day and the first place prize is 500$ second place gets $150 and third gets $50.

