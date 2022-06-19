Advertisement

Nebraskaland Days Field Mass

Praise and Worship
Praise and Worship(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On a beautiful Sunday morning, many of the locals gathered along the Platte river for a Catholic mass and communion at Mid-Plains Community College north campus.

The service started roughly around 8 am this morning and this was a good opportunity for the community to join fellowship sing a few hymns and come together and join in prayer.

This was a great way to start all of the Father’s day activities.

