Advertisement

Accountability and transparency for Lincoln County tax payers

Lincoln County Commissioners
Each decision the board of commissioners made considered the residents of Lincoln County now...
Each decision the board of commissioners made considered the residents of Lincoln County now and in the future.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners weighed the importance of accountability and transparency for elected officials on Monday. Each decision the board of commissioners made considered the residents of Lincoln County now and in the future.

A concerned citizen, who lives near the old Platte Valley School district, shared his concerns about debris piling up in the county road ditches and the drainage issues. This individual described the area and warned of potential flood risks.

“The Department of Roads is always willing to hear concerns from the public because that is how we get out the best information,” said Jason Shultz, Lincoln County Highway Superintendent. “We are always willing to meet with people and see what they are facing. Right now, we have demands from the county that we have to face, which means we can’t always get to everything right away.”

During Monday’s meeting, the Lincoln County Commissioners appointed members to the Veteran Service Committee. Before the committee reviewed applicants for the Veteran Service Officer position, two vacant seats needed to be filled. Paul Cooper is the current VSO who plans on retiring in the upcoming months.

“With filling those seats, we will start interviewing for Paul Cooper’s job,” said Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Commissioner District 4. “I am told 12 different applicants for the position. The veteran services committee will interview, and the board of commissioners will make a selection from their final candidates.”

The Lincoln County Commissioners pride themselves on accountability and transparency between the board and taxpayers. Judy Clark with the Planning Commission appeared before the board as they voted unanimously to revoke the planning commission’s final say on conditional use permits.

“We are bringing things back to elected officials and holding us accountable,” said Commissioner Bruns. “This has nothing to do with the planning commissioner. They have done a great job. We are just making sure the is accountability for the voters of Lincoln County.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Driver arrested after crash kills one in Deuel County
Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019 Eva Oliver leads the Miss Rodeo Nebraska's Lil' Cowgirls through the...
NEBRASKAland Days on Parade
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
A bee pollenates a flower.
6,000 bees removed from inside wall of Omaha couple’s home
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Warm to hot conditions are in store for Monday with isolated severe storms
Warm to hot conditions with isolated severe thunderstorms Monday; Sunny and cooler Tuesday