Accountability and transparency for Lincoln County tax payers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners weighed the importance of accountability and transparency for elected officials on Monday. Each decision the board of commissioners made considered the residents of Lincoln County now and in the future.

A concerned citizen, who lives near the old Platte Valley School district, shared his concerns about debris piling up in the county road ditches and the drainage issues. This individual described the area and warned of potential flood risks.

“The Department of Roads is always willing to hear concerns from the public because that is how we get out the best information,” said Jason Shultz, Lincoln County Highway Superintendent. “We are always willing to meet with people and see what they are facing. Right now, we have demands from the county that we have to face, which means we can’t always get to everything right away.”

During Monday’s meeting, the Lincoln County Commissioners appointed members to the Veteran Service Committee. Before the committee reviewed applicants for the Veteran Service Officer position, two vacant seats needed to be filled. Paul Cooper is the current VSO who plans on retiring in the upcoming months.

“With filling those seats, we will start interviewing for Paul Cooper’s job,” said Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Commissioner District 4. “I am told 12 different applicants for the position. The veteran services committee will interview, and the board of commissioners will make a selection from their final candidates.”

The Lincoln County Commissioners pride themselves on accountability and transparency between the board and taxpayers. Judy Clark with the Planning Commission appeared before the board as they voted unanimously to revoke the planning commission’s final say on conditional use permits.

“We are bringing things back to elected officials and holding us accountable,” said Commissioner Bruns. “This has nothing to do with the planning commissioner. They have done a great job. We are just making sure the is accountability for the voters of Lincoln County.”

