Frontier Revue canceled for 2022

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A long-standing NEBRASKAland Days tradition will not happen this year after the show’s director stepped down from her role.

Executive Director David Fudge said the director had been doing the show for a number of years, but were notified six weeks ago that she was stepping down.

Fudge said they asked about a dozen people if they could step in to fill the role, but couldn’t find anyone to commit to the show so they canceled it.

“Well it just creates confusion because it happened after we printed the brochure and the thing was online and all of that stuff, but things happen so we just try to react to it the best way we can and move forward,” said Fudge.

Fudge said the plan is to bring the show back next year.

