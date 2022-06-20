Revelle receives one-year contract extension

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -University of Nebraska Head Softball Coach Rhonda Revelle has received a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season, Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts announced on Monday, June 20.

“Rhonda Revelle is a tremendous leader of our softball program and a great representative of the University of Nebraska,” Alberts said. “In her three decades leading Nebraska softball, Rhonda has recruited and developed outstanding players who have made a great impact on the diamond.

“At the same time, her leadership and mentorship has helped the young women in our softball program grow and prepare to be successful in their professional lives after softball. We are proud that Rhonda will continue to lead our program for the next several years.”

A Nebraska graduate, Revelle completed her 30th season as the Huskers’ head coach in 2022, leading her team to a 41-16 record, the Big Ten Conference Tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA Stillwater Regional. Revelle and her staff were named the 2022 Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

“I am honored and humbled by the faith Trev Alberts has shown me and my staff as we continue to work toward returning Nebraska softball to its perch among the sport’s elite,” Revelle said. “We took a big step in our program development this year with our Big Ten Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey of chasing excellence with our coaches, staff and student-athletes. We believe the future is bright for the Nebraska softball program, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to serve this team, department, university and community.”

Revelle has amassed a 1,061-623 record at Nebraska. She has won more games than any other coach in Nebraska history and is the only Husker head coach in any sport to reach the 1,000-win milestone. In her 30 seasons leading the program, Revelle has won eight conference titles while leading the Huskers to 21 NCAA Tournaments, three Women’s College World Series appearances and 15 top-20 national finishes.

A coach of the year in the Big Eight, Big 12 and Big Ten conferences, Revelle was inducted into the NFCA Hall of Fame in 2010. She enters the 2023 season eighth among all active Division I head coaches in wins and fourth in career NCAA Tournament appearances.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.