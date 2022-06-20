Warm to hot conditions with isolated severe thunderstorms Monday; Sunny and cooler Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and sunny conditions this past weekend, we will be dealing with the warm to hot temperatures with the chance of isolated severe thunderstorms Monday, with a cooldown coming Tuesday.

During the morning Monday, we were dealing with temperatures in the 50s through the 70s with clear to partly cloudy conditions all ahead of the cold front that will be moving through later on Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Winds were light acrss the Panhandle with speeds around 5 to 10 mph and the direction were out the north and west and breezy across Greater Nebraska with indicies around 5 to 15 mph and the direction were out of the south and east.

Mild conditions to start the day Monday (Andre Brooks)

Our cold front will be moving through the area Monday evening, but before that, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 100s with wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph and a chance of isolated severe storms throughout the region Monday. A marginal to slight chance of severe weather is possible Monday with damaging winds of 60 mph and hail possible. The main timing for the severe storms will be between 1 pm to 7 pm CDT. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop into the 40s to 60s with clearing conditions and winds around calm.

Warm to hot conditions are in store for Monday with isolated severe storms (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, our new area of high pressure will be moving into the area and this will provide us with a drier and cooler airmass with temperatures around average with highs in the 80s and we will be dealing with sunny conditions. During the day Wednesday through Friday, an overall warming trend witll resume with our high pressure moving towards the east, allowing for the area to see the return of 90s to low 100s once again with mainly dry conditions. Another cool down will move into the area this weekend with chances of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the Panhandle.

High pressure to control the forecast over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

