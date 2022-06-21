Being seen in the community and making a difference

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Guardians of the Children biker organization is a non-profit 501(C)(3), with 100 percent volunteerism. Their sole purpose is to help children become victors, not victims.

This group can be seen active in the community too, such as ushering folks at the 2022 NEBRASKAland Days Buffalo Bill Rodeo. With matching tees and a group effort, they come together to be known for helping others whenever they can.

The organization is serving as a public benefit organization with a goal “to improve the quality of life in our community by educating the public and making them aware of the steps to take to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to the reality of child abuse,” per their website at https://guardiansofthechildren.com/.

The biker organization is dedicated to protecting the victims of child abuse.

The mission statement of Guardians of the Children is “to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support, and protection.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.