Family Fun Night at Wild West Arena

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland days’ celebration brings together the community with activities for all ages. On Monday, June 20, families gathered at the Wild West Arena for Family Fun Night. The event had many activities such as corn hole, mini-golf, bouncy houses and steer roping. Dusty Trails brought their petting zoo for kids to play with animals.

The two-week-long celebration has activities daily, but most kids’ favorites include the parade, rodeo, and food.

“The parade is my favorite because I got to squirt people with water,” said Jazmin Hernandez.

“My favorite part has been the rodeo because of the bulls,” said Kynzleigh Quick.

The NEBRASKAland day festival continues on Tuesday with the Kids Fun Festival and Mutton Bustin’.

