Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior

Her Nebraska ninja tribe gathered at Midwest Warrior Academy to see her performance in the opening qualifier
A group of American Ninja Warrior fans from right here in the metro was glued to NBC Monday.
By Brent Weber
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of American Ninja Warrior fans from Nebraska were glued to NBC Monday, as their very own star returned to the competition. Maggi Thorne showed she still has a lot of “warrior” to bring to the competition.

Maggi Thorne, the Nebraska ninja, sporting her trademark pink ribbon is back for another run at American Ninja glory. The former Husker track star first competed in Ninja back in 2014 season six.

Now she’s 40-something and still bringing it for season 14.

“I’m 40 and the bow represents that you can have any dream at any age and I live it breathe it and I want that for every little girl, for every mom, and people going in their 80s and 90s, dream big, never give up,” said Thorne.

Now living in Omaha, her Nebraska ninja tribe gathered at Midwest Warrior Academy to see her performance in the opening qualifier.

“My friends, my family, and this is what it should be, it should be the community that is inspiring people, they’re trying obstacles, they’re connecting and you can see that it’s really diverse, and you’re gonna see that when you see some of the views of people playing training, having fun,” said Thorne.

She finished fourth out of five women and is focused on making it to the finals. But first, she has some business in sunny southern California.

“I’m getting ready for the semi-finals, I’m headed to LA, Hollywood, be on the Universal Studios back lot, I’ve been there a number of times, it feels like home to me, whenever I’m on set for American Ninja Warrior it feels like home,” said Thorne.

The semis will be followed by the finals taped in Las Vegas later this year.

