Advertisement

Seasonable and nice conditions for the First Day of Summer; Warmup for the rest of the workweek

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and sort of stormy day here Monday, conditions will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with seasonable temperatures for the first day of Summer, but a warmup is in store for the rest of the workweek.

During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were cool to mild with morning lows approaching the 40s to 60s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions across the Panhandle and partly to mostly cloudy conditions across Greater Nebraska. The wind were relatively light with speeds around 5 to 10 mph and the dew points drying up as the area of high pressure continues to build into the area.

Cool to mild start to the Summer season
Cool to mild start to the Summer season(Andre Brooks)

During the fist day of the Summer season, temperatures will be around the climatologcal mean with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly to mostly cloudy conditions will continue with wind speeds being light and variable with no rain showers throughout the day. During the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with clearing conditions and wind speeds will remain calm.

Normal temperatures are in store for the first day of Summer
Normal temperatures are in store for the first day of Summer(Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the workweek, temperatures will be increasing into the upper 80s to low 90s on Wednesday with sunnier conditions, but increasing to the upper 90s on Thursday with dry conditions remaining. During the day Friday, highs will increase into the upper 90s to low 100s due to our area of high pressure continuing to march its way eastward and this will increase the humidity around here as well. Over the weekend, highs will be dropping below average with highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy condtions with isolated thunderstorms possible across the Panhandle.

Rapid rise in temperatures during the next few days
Rapid rise in temperatures during the next few days(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
Frontier Revue canceled for 2022
Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Driver arrested after crash kills one in Deuel County
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 6-20-2022
Not as hot as we stay mainly dry approaching mid-week
Warm to hot conditions are in store for Monday with isolated severe storms
Warm to hot conditions with isolated severe thunderstorms Monday; Sunny and cooler Tuesday
KNOP SATRAD
Hot week head with storms likely
Oppressive heat to impact the viewing area Friday, and especailly Saturday into Monday
Dry conditions with a heatwave impacting the area Father’s Day weekend