Seasonable and nice conditions for the First Day of Summer; Warmup for the rest of the workweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and sort of stormy day here Monday, conditions will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with seasonable temperatures for the first day of Summer, but a warmup is in store for the rest of the workweek.

During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were cool to mild with morning lows approaching the 40s to 60s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions across the Panhandle and partly to mostly cloudy conditions across Greater Nebraska. The wind were relatively light with speeds around 5 to 10 mph and the dew points drying up as the area of high pressure continues to build into the area.

Cool to mild start to the Summer season (Andre Brooks)

During the fist day of the Summer season, temperatures will be around the climatologcal mean with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly to mostly cloudy conditions will continue with wind speeds being light and variable with no rain showers throughout the day. During the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with clearing conditions and wind speeds will remain calm.

Normal temperatures are in store for the first day of Summer (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the workweek, temperatures will be increasing into the upper 80s to low 90s on Wednesday with sunnier conditions, but increasing to the upper 90s on Thursday with dry conditions remaining. During the day Friday, highs will increase into the upper 90s to low 100s due to our area of high pressure continuing to march its way eastward and this will increase the humidity around here as well. Over the weekend, highs will be dropping below average with highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy condtions with isolated thunderstorms possible across the Panhandle.

Rapid rise in temperatures during the next few days (Andre Brooks)

