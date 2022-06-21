Advertisement

Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in Lincoln Tuesday morning. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a handgun and brass knuckles.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed two motorcycles without license plates stopped on O street in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near 56th and O, but both motorcycles fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit, with little to no traffic on O street at the time. The motorcycles fled eastbound outside city limits before one turned northbound. The other continued on Highway 34 with speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour.

As the motorcycle approached 120th street, the rider voluntarily stopped the motorcycle. The rider, a 17-year-old male, was then taken into custody without incident. The trooper located brass knuckles in the rider’s pocket and a concealed handgun in his backpack.

The juvenile was placed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, and flight to avoid arrest.

