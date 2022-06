Charlie Fischer transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Baseball team adds Charlie Fischer to the roster. Fischer previously played at Southern Mississippi as a designated hitter.

Fischer announced entering the transfer portal June 13th, 2022. “I am pursuing a new experience for my final year of my collegiate baseball,” Fischer’s tweet said. Nine days later he announced his commitment to Nebraska

Southern Miss DH Charlie Fischer commits to @Husker_Baseball. Was 1st Team All-Conference in 2021. https://t.co/c2BoykuTAl — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) June 22, 2022

In the 2021 season, Fischer was named apart of the 1st Team All Conference. In his career Fischer has hit nine home runs and 56 RBI.

