Advertisement

Competitive Art Show

Painting done by MAGGIE EVANS
Painting done by MAGGIE EVANS(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Competitive Art Show Reception got underway today at the Prairie Arts Center. Artists from all over Nebraska came to North Platte to submit their pieces to be judged and placed for display in the showcase room. They are many different types of art on display today, such as paintings, photography, sculptures, and much more.

The people attending enjoyed some horderves, drinks, and of course some beautiful art. One of the contestants, Maggie Evans, proved not only to herself but to others that it is never to late to get started.

She stated “I started painting when I was in my 40′s and i wanted pictures and I decided I ought to make my own pictures instead of trying to buy something. So I dibbled and dabbled in painting.” She also talked about her Kenny Rogers painting and said " I went to a Kenny Rogers concert in the 80′s and it was a black and white program, and i just decided i want to keep him in oil, and to keep him young as well.”

You can still see Maggie’s art and the art work of the rest of the contestants from June 22-25 from 11am to 5pm at the Prairie Art Center.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
Frontier Revue canceled for 2022
Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
The mission of Guardians of the Children is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate...
Being seen in the community and making a difference
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Driver arrested after crash kills one in Deuel County
Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 6-21-2022
More extreme heat late this week, but a major cooldown is on the way
Kids enjoying the kids festival activities
Kids Fun Festival
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants