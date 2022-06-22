NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Competitive Art Show Reception got underway today at the Prairie Arts Center. Artists from all over Nebraska came to North Platte to submit their pieces to be judged and placed for display in the showcase room. They are many different types of art on display today, such as paintings, photography, sculptures, and much more.

The people attending enjoyed some horderves, drinks, and of course some beautiful art. One of the contestants, Maggie Evans, proved not only to herself but to others that it is never to late to get started.

She stated “I started painting when I was in my 40′s and i wanted pictures and I decided I ought to make my own pictures instead of trying to buy something. So I dibbled and dabbled in painting.” She also talked about her Kenny Rogers painting and said " I went to a Kenny Rogers concert in the 80′s and it was a black and white program, and i just decided i want to keep him in oil, and to keep him young as well.”

You can still see Maggie’s art and the art work of the rest of the contestants from June 22-25 from 11am to 5pm at the Prairie Art Center.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.