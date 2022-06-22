Hot and with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions Wednesday; Isolated strong storms possible Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- After a brief cooldown during the first day of Summer Tuesday, the heat resumes for our viewing area Wednesday with the potential for some strong to severe storms Thursday.

During the morning Wednesday, temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s and have recently risen in the 50s and 60s with clear to partly cloudy conditions and the winds were relatively calm and the dew points were relatively comfortable. The reason is because the area of high pressure is right on top of us, bringing in a comfortable airmass to start the day Wednesday. This area of high pressure will continue to move towards the north and east and this provide with a warm up for our Wednesday.

Cool to mild conditions Wednesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will be increasing into the upper 80s by the lunchtime and then into the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will be in the headlines with winds starting to shift out of the south and east as the area of high pressure continues to scoot towards the north and east. Overnight, temperatures will be plummenting to the 60s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

A warmup to ensue for the region Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, as a warm front lifts towards the north and east from the Desert Southwest, this will help enhance moisture into Greater Nebraska, along with upper level wind shear support and the lift from the low pressure itself, this will be provide the chance of seeing some strong to severe storms for the region hursday afternoon to evening hours Thursday. A Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather is possible for Greater Nebraska with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes all possible. Meanwhile, the Panhandle will remain dry as this region will be on the dry and hot side of the system. Highs on Thursday will approach the 90s regionwide regardless. Over the weekend, a strong cold front will be moving through and this will provide a significant cooldown, a chance of isolated thunderstorms Friday and drying conditions Saturday into Sunday.

A Marginal to slight chance of severe weather possible Thursday (Andre Brooks)

