How livestock deal with extreme heat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As temperatures have been warming up across Nebraska, humans aren’t the only ones feeling the effects.

Farm livestock spend the majority of their lives outside in the elements and need to find ways to keep cool, too.

Last week, we reported at least 2,000 cattle deaths occurred in southwestern Kansas due to high temperatures and humidity. When high humidity levels are seen with warm air, that tends to make the air feel even hotter to living creatures.

Randy Saner from the University of Nebraska, Extension Office in North Platte said, “What happens is, when we have cool weather but then we have these hot days when it doesn’t cool down at night, so we have 102, 105 and we get nights that are 80 or so, and then we get high humidity... those are all issues that we need to look at.”

If cattle don’t have the chance to cool off at night, that is when major problems start arising. It doesn’t give the cattle the time to drink more water or lower their core temperature.

“That high humidity is a problem because the cattle don’t get evaporation from the wind. We also have black surfaces, so if you’re in a feed yard you have a dark surface that puts off heat.”

Saner also mentioned that water intake from cattle rises sharply during times of heat as they try to cool down.

“Water intake just about doubles in really hot days. So having lots of water available is very important.”

Saner stressed how important it is to be prepared when you see the combination of high temperatures and humidity.

There are many different ways to prepare herd for the heat. According to Saner, while wind might be annoying to ranchers, it is an important factor in cooling cattle.

“Windy days do really help us in the feed yards as well as pastures even though we don’t like them because they get old at times, but they’re good.”

When going around the Extension Office’s pasture to see cattle, Saner pointed out how the cattle stand at the top of a hill in order to easily get wind they wouldn’t have if they were down the hill.

“These creatures are so much smarter than many people give them credit for.”

Shade is also a good thing, as long as the trees providing shade are high enough off the ground they don’t obstruct the wind.

Saner also recommended installing sprinklers and keeping the cattle’s pen clean, as waste can store heat. A full list of recommendations provided by Saner can be found here.

