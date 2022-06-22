Advertisement

Kids Fun Festival

Kids enjoying the kids festival activities(Kelsley Wilkinson)
Kids enjoying the kids festival activities(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland Days remains active for its second consecutive week. It all went down at the Wild West Arena, but this time it was the kids who were the center of attention for its annual Kids Fun Festival presented by WB’s Fun Center.

This is year 22 of the festival that included creative boots, hands on activities and interactive games for kids of all ages. Kids were able to blow bubbles, jump on the bounce houses, and one of the more popular activities the petting zoo.

This seemed like the perfect way to get summer officially underway with the kids outside and enjoying their best lives and being active for the 2022 NEBRASKAland Days. The event ran from 10am- 2pm and from 4pm to 6pm and if they aren’t too worn out, many of them may be heading over to the Mutton Bustin’ Event afterwards. This was great for the kids and everyone every year.

