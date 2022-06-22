Advertisement

Nebraska education department taking applications for school safety task force

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Education is looking for people interested in joining its school safety task force.

The task force, created on the heels of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, will be charged with reviewing and further strategizing current school safety and security policies for the state’s schools.

Anyone can apply to be on the state task force, according to a Wednesday news release from the DOE, which notes: “Every issue and idea will be on the table for consideration.”

ONLINE APPLICATION: Nebraska School Safety Task Force

Once formed, the group’s mandate is to “review current school safety, security, and preparedness practices and identify evidence-based strategies and solutions to ensure Nebraska’s schools remain safe,” according to the task force website.

“We are recommitting our efforts to keep students and educators safe. From mental health supports and the new Safe2Help Report Line, Nebraska schools are committed to early interventions for students in need. Likewise, school buildings are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and personnel as security best practices are studied and shared. Recently, millions in Federal COVID relief aid sent to Nebraska schools was targeted at student welfare and supports...

In the coming weeks and months Nebraska education leaders will ask tough questions, process gathered information, listen to experts, and assist schools in doing everything in our power to keep students safe.”

Nebraska Department of Education

In May, State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont called on state Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt to create the task force on May 26, two days after the Uvalde shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
Frontier Revue canceled for 2022
The mission of Guardians of the Children is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate...
Being seen in the community and making a difference
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior

Latest News

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
The United States Postal Service in North Platte held a dog bite prevention training Wednesday.
USPS hosts dog bite prevention training
KNOP Weather Outlook 6-21-2022
Warm air to end workweek with isolated t-storms
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs 50K more signatures for November ballot