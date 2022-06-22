Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickle Ball Recap

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The official results are in for the 2nd annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament. According to the event organizer and USA Pickleball Ambassador Barb Baldridge it was a “Great turnout for our 2nd Annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament”.

With it being a great turn out, Barb also provided us with a quick recap of events that happened at Memorial Park June 9-12. The 2nd Annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament kicked off with a mini paddle battle to honor our local law enforcement and veterans. 8 of our local NPPD/NPFD/NPSD/Veterans teamed up with 8 of our junior ambassadors. Inspirational event and so exciting to see our LE/Veterans mentoring these juniors who compete at a high level.

The now 4-Day Event brought a total of 109 Teams from to Lincoln, NE to Laramie WY and had the top pickleball players from the state. The Juniors, Singles & Multigeneration Divisions were a huge success and will continue to grow.

Here are the results: Results of NEBRASKAland Days 2nd Annual Cowboy Pickleball Tournament

Memorial Park Pickleball Courts | June 9-12th, 2022

4.0 Mixed Doubles Championship

Gold: Buddy Terry & Kaleigh Berg

Silver: Sara & Jason Sutton

Bronze: Carol Roberts & Tom Callaghan

3.5 Mixed Doubles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Kevin Wood & Barb Baldridge

Silver: Eddie Brown & Shayna Harrison

Bronze: Taki Vahai & Cindy Pohl

3.5 Mixed Doubles Silver Bracket Championship

Gold: Ann & Larry Luther

Silver: Dave Heckman & Cheryl Hall

Bronze: Ryan Blake & Laura Sena

3.0 Mixed Doubles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Karin Lange & Bill Schmitz

Silver: Rich Deckert & Heidi Southard

Bronze: Shawn Hubbard & April Hubbard

3.0 Mixed Doubles Silver Bracket Championship

Gold: Jeff & Chandra Boeka

Silver: Julie Bunker & Darrell (Bud) Hill

Bronze: Tami & John Shortall

4.0 Mens Doubles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Ryan Blake & Phil Rimpley

Silver: Jacob Rimpley & Derek Vargas

Bronze: Buddy Terry and Taki Vahai

3.5 Mens Doubles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Kevin Wood & Buck Wood

Silver: Tom Heckman & Dave Heckman

Bronze: Koni Taufa & Steve Roberts

3.5 Mens Doubles Silver Bracket Championship

Gold: Bill Schmitz & CJ Schmitz

Silver: Aaron Gallegos & Mauricio Diaz

Bronze: Steve Lehman & Rich Deckert

3.0 Mens Doubles Championship

Gold: Lance Arterburn & Kaleb Arterburn

Silver: Logan Robirds & Walt Shimmin

Bronze: Trevor Pochop & Dwight Livingston

Mens Singles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Scott Hayden

Silver: Buddy Terry

Bronze: Taki Vahai

Womens Singles Championship

Gold: Alicia Lyon

Silver: Laurel Huebner

Bronze: Sara Wright

4.0 Womens Doubles Championship

Gold: Sheree Geisenhagen & Karen Johnson

Silver: Karlie Dueland & Alicia Lyon

Bronze: Sara Wright & Carol Roberts

3.5 Womens Doubles Championship

Gold: Kaleigh Berg & Cindy Pohl

Silver: Barb Baldridge & Laurel Huebner

Bronze: Carolyn Farritor & Cheryl Kusek

3.0 Womens Doubles Championship

Gold: Cindy Tierney & Lynn Lupomech

Silver: Kisha Arnold & Amy Rimpley

Bronze: Heather & April Hubbard

Multi-Generational Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Jeremy & Jonathan Rinke

Silver: Logan Robirds & Phil Rimpley

Bronze: Tim Blakely & Barb Baldridge

Multi-Generational Silver Bracket Championship

Gold: Dimitri Pettit & Ann Marie Blakely

Silver: Colton Ham & Karin Lange

Bronze: Jay Kaspar & Heidi Southard

