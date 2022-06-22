Advertisement

Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickle Ball Recap

some of the medalist for the pickleball tournament
some of the medalist for the pickleball tournament(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The official results are in for the 2nd annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament. According to the event organizer and USA Pickleball Ambassador Barb Baldridge it was a “Great turnout for our 2nd Annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament”.

With it being a great turn out, Barb also provided us with a quick recap of events that happened at Memorial Park June 9-12. The 2nd Annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament kicked off with a mini paddle battle to honor our local law enforcement and veterans.  8 of our local NPPD/NPFD/NPSD/Veterans teamed up with 8 of our junior ambassadors.  Inspirational event and so exciting to see our LE/Veterans mentoring these juniors who compete at a high level.

The now 4-Day Event brought a total of 109 Teams from to Lincoln, NE to Laramie WY and had the top pickleball players from the state.  The Juniors, Singles & Multigeneration Divisions were a huge success and will continue to grow.

Here are the results: Results of NEBRASKAland Days 2nd Annual Cowboy Pickleball Tournament

Memorial Park Pickleball Courts | June 9-12th, 2022

4.0 Mixed Doubles Championship

Gold: Buddy Terry & Kaleigh Berg

Silver: Sara & Jason Sutton

Bronze: Carol Roberts & Tom Callaghan

3.5 Mixed Doubles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Kevin Wood & Barb Baldridge

Silver: Eddie Brown & Shayna Harrison

Bronze: Taki Vahai & Cindy Pohl

3.5 Mixed Doubles Silver Bracket Championship

Gold: Ann & Larry Luther

Silver: Dave Heckman & Cheryl Hall

Bronze: Ryan Blake & Laura Sena

3.0 Mixed Doubles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Karin Lange & Bill Schmitz

Silver: Rich Deckert & Heidi Southard

Bronze: Shawn Hubbard & April Hubbard

3.0 Mixed Doubles Silver Bracket Championship

Gold: Jeff & Chandra Boeka

Silver: Julie Bunker & Darrell (Bud) Hill

Bronze: Tami & John Shortall

4.0 Mens Doubles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Ryan Blake & Phil Rimpley

Silver: Jacob Rimpley & Derek Vargas

Bronze: Buddy Terry and Taki Vahai

IS THERE A 4.0 SILVER BRACKET?

3.5 Mens Doubles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Kevin Wood & Buck Wood

Silver: Tom Heckman & Dave Heckman

Bronze: Koni Taufa & Steve Roberts

3.5 Mens Doubles Silver Bracket Championship

Gold: Bill Schmitz & CJ Schmitz

Silver: Aaron Gallegos & Mauricio Diaz

Bronze: Steve Lehman & Rich Deckert

3.0 Mens Doubles Championship

Gold: Lance Arterburn & Kaleb Arterburn

Silver: Logan Robirds & Walt Shimmin

Bronze: Trevor Pochop & Dwight Livingston

Mens Singles Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Scott Hayden

Silver: Buddy Terry

Bronze: Taki Vahai

IS THERE A MENS SINGLES SILVER BRACKET?

Womens Singles Championship

Gold: Alicia Lyon

Silver: Laurel Huebner

Bronze: Sara Wright

4.0 Womens Doubles Championship

Gold: Sheree Geisenhagen & Karen Johnson

Silver: Karlie Dueland & Alicia Lyon

Bronze: Sara Wright & Carol Roberts

3.5 Womens Doubles Championship

Gold: Kaleigh Berg & Cindy Pohl

Silver: Barb Baldridge & Laurel Huebner

Bronze: Carolyn Farritor & Cheryl Kusek

3.0 Womens Doubles Championship

Gold: Cindy Tierney & Lynn Lupomech

Silver: Kisha Arnold & Amy Rimpley

Bronze: Heather & April Hubbard

Multi-Generational Gold Bracket Championship

Gold: Jeremy & Jonathan Rinke

Silver: Logan Robirds & Phil Rimpley

Bronze: Tim Blakely & Barb Baldridge

Multi-Generational Silver Bracket Championship

Gold: Dimitri Pettit & Ann Marie Blakely

Silver: Colton Ham & Karin Lange

Bronze: Jay Kaspar & Heidi Southard

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
Frontier Revue canceled for 2022
The mission of Guardians of the Children is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate...
Being seen in the community and making a difference
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior

Latest News

Charlie Fisher transfers to Nebraska.
Charlie Fischer transfers to Nebraska
Nebraskaland Days Mutton Bustin' 2022
Nebraskaland Days Mutton Bustin’ at the Wild West Arena
Nebraskaland Days Mutton Buston 2022
Nebraskaland Days 2022 Mutton Bustin - clipped version
Nebraskaland Days Prime Rib Feed 2022
Nebraskaland Days Prime Rib Feed