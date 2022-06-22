Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickle Ball Recap
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The official results are in for the 2nd annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament. According to the event organizer and USA Pickleball Ambassador Barb Baldridge it was a “Great turnout for our 2nd Annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament”.
With it being a great turn out, Barb also provided us with a quick recap of events that happened at Memorial Park June 9-12. The 2nd Annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament kicked off with a mini paddle battle to honor our local law enforcement and veterans. 8 of our local NPPD/NPFD/NPSD/Veterans teamed up with 8 of our junior ambassadors. Inspirational event and so exciting to see our LE/Veterans mentoring these juniors who compete at a high level.
The now 4-Day Event brought a total of 109 Teams from to Lincoln, NE to Laramie WY and had the top pickleball players from the state. The Juniors, Singles & Multigeneration Divisions were a huge success and will continue to grow.
Here are the results: Results of NEBRASKAland Days 2nd Annual Cowboy Pickleball Tournament
Memorial Park Pickleball Courts | June 9-12th, 2022
4.0 Mixed Doubles Championship
Gold: Buddy Terry & Kaleigh Berg
Silver: Sara & Jason Sutton
Bronze: Carol Roberts & Tom Callaghan
3.5 Mixed Doubles Gold Bracket Championship
Gold: Kevin Wood & Barb Baldridge
Silver: Eddie Brown & Shayna Harrison
Bronze: Taki Vahai & Cindy Pohl
3.5 Mixed Doubles Silver Bracket Championship
Gold: Ann & Larry Luther
Silver: Dave Heckman & Cheryl Hall
Bronze: Ryan Blake & Laura Sena
3.0 Mixed Doubles Gold Bracket Championship
Gold: Karin Lange & Bill Schmitz
Silver: Rich Deckert & Heidi Southard
Bronze: Shawn Hubbard & April Hubbard
3.0 Mixed Doubles Silver Bracket Championship
Gold: Jeff & Chandra Boeka
Silver: Julie Bunker & Darrell (Bud) Hill
Bronze: Tami & John Shortall
4.0 Mens Doubles Gold Bracket Championship
Gold: Ryan Blake & Phil Rimpley
Silver: Jacob Rimpley & Derek Vargas
Bronze: Buddy Terry and Taki Vahai
3.5 Mens Doubles Gold Bracket Championship
Gold: Kevin Wood & Buck Wood
Silver: Tom Heckman & Dave Heckman
Bronze: Koni Taufa & Steve Roberts
3.5 Mens Doubles Silver Bracket Championship
Gold: Bill Schmitz & CJ Schmitz
Silver: Aaron Gallegos & Mauricio Diaz
Bronze: Steve Lehman & Rich Deckert
3.0 Mens Doubles Championship
Gold: Lance Arterburn & Kaleb Arterburn
Silver: Logan Robirds & Walt Shimmin
Bronze: Trevor Pochop & Dwight Livingston
Mens Singles Gold Bracket Championship
Gold: Scott Hayden
Silver: Buddy Terry
Bronze: Taki Vahai
Womens Singles Championship
Gold: Alicia Lyon
Silver: Laurel Huebner
Bronze: Sara Wright
4.0 Womens Doubles Championship
Gold: Sheree Geisenhagen & Karen Johnson
Silver: Karlie Dueland & Alicia Lyon
Bronze: Sara Wright & Carol Roberts
3.5 Womens Doubles Championship
Gold: Kaleigh Berg & Cindy Pohl
Silver: Barb Baldridge & Laurel Huebner
Bronze: Carolyn Farritor & Cheryl Kusek
3.0 Womens Doubles Championship
Gold: Cindy Tierney & Lynn Lupomech
Silver: Kisha Arnold & Amy Rimpley
Bronze: Heather & April Hubbard
Multi-Generational Gold Bracket Championship
Gold: Jeremy & Jonathan Rinke
Silver: Logan Robirds & Phil Rimpley
Bronze: Tim Blakely & Barb Baldridge
Multi-Generational Silver Bracket Championship
Gold: Dimitri Pettit & Ann Marie Blakely
Silver: Colton Ham & Karin Lange
Bronze: Jay Kaspar & Heidi Southard
