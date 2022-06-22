Nebraskaland Days Mutton Bustin’ at the Wild West Arena

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the first week of Nebraskland Days, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo took place at the Wild West Arena. Some of the top cowboys and cowgirls in the world were competing trying to earn points for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. But, in the second week of the celebration, the Wild West Arena was taken over by the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls.

The kids of North Platte and surrounding communities put on their boots and cowboy hats and were ready to get on the back of not horses or bulls, but sheep. The kids got in the shoots and hopped on the back of the sheep, and when the gate was pulled they held on to see how long they could ride.

Mutton Bustin’ participant, Lennox Younghans, shared why he was excited to get inside the arena to Mutton Bust and that was because of the sheep.

“My favorite things are sheep and I like being on sheep, so I decided to sign up for this,” says Younghans.

