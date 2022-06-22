Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The annual Prime Rib Dinner put on by the Lincoln County Cattlemen Association and the Downtown North Platte Association took over Bailey street between 5th and 6th Streets Tuesday night. The hugely popular dinner saw people waiting in line for more than a block both walking and in the drive-thru.

The dinner, which is a fundraiser for the Lincoln County Cattlemen Association, is a popular tradition of the NEBRASKAland Days festivities. Dinner featured a prime rib sandwich, coleslaw, chips and a drink all for $10, the price not being raised from previous years despite the increased costs of putting on the dinner. More than 2,000 pounds of Nebraska beef was cooked for the sandwiches.

Patrons were told to get there early to guarantee themselves a sandwich as the dinner was scheduled to go until 7:30 p.m., but due to the popularity sandwiches may be sold out prior to that time. Around 3,000 sandwiches are expected to be sold during the dinner.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.