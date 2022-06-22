Advertisement

Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte

Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The annual Prime Rib Dinner put on by the Lincoln County Cattlemen Association and the Downtown North Platte Association took over Bailey street between 5th and 6th Streets Tuesday night. The hugely popular dinner saw people waiting in line for more than a block both walking and in the drive-thru.

The dinner, which is a fundraiser for the Lincoln County Cattlemen Association, is a popular tradition of the NEBRASKAland Days festivities. Dinner featured a prime rib sandwich, coleslaw, chips and a drink all for $10, the price not being raised from previous years despite the increased costs of putting on the dinner. More than 2,000 pounds of Nebraska beef was cooked for the sandwiches.

Patrons were told to get there early to guarantee themselves a sandwich as the dinner was scheduled to go until 7:30 p.m., but due to the popularity sandwiches may be sold out prior to that time. Around 3,000 sandwiches are expected to be sold during the dinner.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
Frontier Revue canceled for 2022
Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
The mission of Guardians of the Children is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate...
Being seen in the community and making a difference
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Driver arrested after crash kills one in Deuel County
Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 6-21-2022
More extreme heat late this week, but a major cooldown is on the way
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior