Advertisement

Seward County man killed in collision with train

Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Alicia, and two children, Arthur and Alvin.(Alicia Rathje)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday evening, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in rural Friend around 5:25 p.m.

The investigation revealed that Aaron Rathje was in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup and entered the railroad crossing and was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

Rathje, of rural Seward, was found deceased at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Rathje is survived by his wife, Alicia, two sons, Arthur (3) and Alvin (1). Rathje worked at Blue River Ag in Beaver Crossing.

Alicia & Aaron Rathje were married July 28, 2018. The couple was just shy of their four year...
Alicia & Aaron Rathje were married July 28, 2018. The couple was just shy of their four year wedding anniversary when Aaron was killed in a collision with a train.(Alicia Rathje)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
Frontier Revue canceled for 2022
The mission of Guardians of the Children is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate...
Being seen in the community and making a difference
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
A warmup to ensue for the region Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions
Hot and with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions Wednesday; Isolated strong storms possible Thursday
KNOP Weather Outlook 6-21-2022
More extreme heat late this week, but a major cooldown is on the way
Painting done by MAGGIE EVANS
Competitive Art Show