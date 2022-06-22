Seward County man killed in collision with train

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday evening, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in rural Friend around 5:25 p.m.

The investigation revealed that Aaron Rathje was in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup and entered the railroad crossing and was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

Rathje, of rural Seward, was found deceased at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Rathje is survived by his wife, Alicia, two sons, Arthur (3) and Alvin (1). Rathje worked at Blue River Ag in Beaver Crossing.

Alicia & Aaron Rathje were married July 28, 2018. The couple was just shy of their four year wedding anniversary when Aaron was killed in a collision with a train. (Alicia Rathje)

