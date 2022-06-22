USPS hosts dog bite prevention training

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The United States Postal Service in North Platte held a dog bite prevention training for its workers Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the USPS, more than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States last year.

On Wednesday, local postal workers received a special training on how to handle dog attacks under the direction of Nebraska State Patrol Trooper James McKain.

“I don’t think every dog is meant to bite and I don’t think they mean to bite,” said Trooper McKain. “I think biting or the use of their mouth or claws or something or even barking is purely defensive. In their mind, it’s protection because that’s the only thing they have to protect themselves.

It’s a message that hits close to home for a North Platte woman who was bitten by a dog nearly 11 years ago while delivering mail.

“7-11-11 I shall never forget the date it’s easy to remember, 11 years ago,” Tandi Ashburn said.

While trainings like these appear to be working, she hopes homeowners will continue to do their part to keep her and her colleagues safe.

“That’s what sometimes will get you is a loose dog running around in the neighborhood,” Ashburn said. “If there is a dog loose in the neighborhood you just don’t deliver the whole block. Obviously, unless it’s a friendly dog, but you don’t know that.”

