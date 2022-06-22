Advertisement

USPS hosts dog bite prevention training

Mail carrier bit by dog recalls incident
The United States Postal Service in North Platte held a dog bite prevention training Wednesday.
The United States Postal Service in North Platte held a dog bite prevention training Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The United States Postal Service in North Platte held a dog bite prevention training for its workers Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the USPS, more than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States last year.

On Wednesday, local postal workers received a special training on how to handle dog attacks under the direction of Nebraska State Patrol Trooper James McKain.

“I don’t think every dog is meant to bite and I don’t think they mean to bite,” said Trooper McKain. “I think biting or the use of their mouth or claws or something or even barking is purely defensive. In their mind, it’s protection because that’s the only thing they have to protect themselves.

It’s a message that hits close to home for a North Platte woman who was bitten by a dog nearly 11 years ago while delivering mail.

“7-11-11 I shall never forget the date it’s easy to remember, 11 years ago,” Tandi Ashburn said.

While trainings like these appear to be working, she hopes homeowners will continue to do their part to keep her and her colleagues safe.

“That’s what sometimes will get you is a loose dog running around in the neighborhood,” Ashburn said. “If there is a dog loose in the neighborhood you just don’t deliver the whole block. Obviously, unless it’s a friendly dog, but you don’t know that.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
Frontier Revue canceled for 2022
The mission of Guardians of the Children is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate...
Being seen in the community and making a difference
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior

Latest News

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
KNOP Weather Outlook 6-21-2022
Warm air to end workweek with isolated t-storms
(Source: MGN)
Nebraska education department taking applications for school safety task force
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs 50K more signatures for November ballot