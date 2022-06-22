Advertisement

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River


By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re planning to go tubing or tanking down the river this summer, law enforcement is reminding you to be safe.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office shared this advice after a woman and child were reported missing late Saturday night while tubing on the Platte River.

The sheriff’s office, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game & Parks worked together and located the pair around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hall County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said the two didn’t have a phone with them and had gotten separated from their group.

They were found near the Crane Trust along the river, where they were checked out by medical personnel. They were uninjured.

Chief Deputy Berlie said the biggest thing for those planning to go on the water this summer is to stay with your group, especially if you are not familiar with the river.

