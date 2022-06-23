Chamber gets $30M economic development grant for Hershey Rail Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation is finishing NEBRASKAland Days on a high note.

The chamber announced they have received a $30 million grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to develop the Hershey Rail Park project.

The grant is part of the Nebraska Rural Project Act to provide matching funds to non-profit development organizations to build rail access business parks.

The announcement comes after the agency submitted its grant application in January.

“I feel relieved,” said chamber president and CEO Gary Person. “It’s just a tremendous feeling of a great team accomplishment because so much time and work went into this by a lot of people over the last three years to get to this point and we just had a phenomenal team. Our board of directors economic development committee were just wonderful. I really credit Senator Groene for introducing the legislation. Senator Jacobson to get it to the finish line and with the new funding that became available to secure which made it all happen, and then the legislature for believing in it, and the State of Nebraska for believing in our project. Now the real work begins.”

The chamber will invest at least $7.5 million towards the project.

“Ag processing I think will be huge out here but it can also be warehousing,” Person added. “Sustainable Beef LLC, once they break ground they are going to need the capability of transporting frozen beef to various parts around the country so this will serve them well. We’re working with a soybean and sunflower project, so we’re working on those projects. I think we will see some progress in the fall of 2022 and certainly in 2023 we will see a lot of things happen.”

