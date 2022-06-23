Cowboy Kickball tournament takes over Wild West Arena

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Teams gathered at the Wild West Arena to compete in the NEBRASKAland Days Cowboy Kickball tournament. The annual tradition has seen plenty of growth in a short period as now sixteen teams vie for victory.

Great Plains Health sponsored eight different teams for this edition of the tournament, other entrants included Fat Dogs among others. Just a few years ago only eight teams competed in the tournament, now as the field grows, so does the fun.

The rodeo grounds at Wild West Arena take a little change for this event as well. the addition of bases to the ground as well as base paths down the lines of first and third to help determine fair and foul balls. All-in-all four fields are set up in the arena and the training area just outside to help keep the action rolling.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.