Advertisement

Elwood 4th of July fireworks show canceled because of dry conditions

(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A community that has suffered greatly from wildfires this year has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Elwood Fire and Rescue Department announced Thursday that due to exceptionally dry conditions, it has cancelled its Elwood Fireworks show on July 4th and postponed the July 3rd show at Johnson Lake.

The fire department said the decision is for the safety of the community.

Due to the continued exceptionally dry conditions, for the safety of our community, there will be no Elwood Fireworks on...

Posted by Elwood Fire and Rescue Department Elwood, Nebraska on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

At this time, residents are still allowed to ignite fireworks at their home with extreme caution, according to the fire department, but that could also change depending on conditions.

In April, firefighters from across the region battled an enormous wildfire about six miles north of Arapahoe and nine miles south of Elwood in Gosper County.

Related: Several homes destroyed by large wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties

Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed in a car crash while responding to the wildfire. Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was driving the truck that was hit head-on by a semi truck. He suffered broken bones, head trauma and a spinal cord injury. He is now home recovering.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015
Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte
Nebraskaland Days Mutton Bustin' 2022
Nebraskaland Days Mutton Bustin’ at the Wild West Arena

Latest News

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of a strong storm Thursday evening
Hot and humid with a slight chance of a strong thunderstorm Thursday; Isolated to scattered strong storms Friday
Kickball players take over the Wild West Arena in North Platte for their annual Cowboy Kickball...
Cowboy Kickball takes over Wild West Arena
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners cut the cake to commemorate the 100th anniversary of...
Celebrating Lincoln County Courthouse’s 100th anniversary
KNOP Weather Outlook 6-21-2022
Warm air to end workweek with isolated t-storms