Hot and humid with a slight chance of a strong thunderstorm Thursday; Isolated to scattered strong storms Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and mostly sunny Wednesday, that trend will continue Thursday with a slight chance of a strong storm, with more strong storms possible for Friday.

During the morning Thursday, conditions were mostly clear to partly cloudy with some foggy conditions along the Interstate 80 corridor and temperatures to start the day Thursday were in the 50s and 60s with winds out of the south and east with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. This is due to an area of high pressure to our east and low pressure to our south, both of which will be moving towards the north and east throughout the day Thursday.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions to start the day out Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As this area of low pressure moves towards the north and east, it will aloow for the temperatures to increase into the mid to upper 90s and bringing with it dry and sunny conditions for the Panhandle and partly cloudy conditions with a chance of strong storm for the southeast portions of Greater Nebraska wtih hail, and a tornado or two possible. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will be tanking into the 50s and 60s with clear to partly cloudy conditions and winds calming down near light and variable speeds(below 5 mph).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of a strong storm Thursday evening (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, a cold front will be apporaching the area and with it, this could provide the area with some strong to severe storms for most people with a Marginal chance of severe weather. Mainly damaging winds are the main threat as a broken line of thunderstorms will be developing ahead of the cold front. Other modes are at a minimum, but will be monitored over the next 24 to 48 hours. Before the front moves through, temperatures will be in the 90s once again. The cold front will fully clear out of the viewing area overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This weekend, temperatures will cool down to near Fall-like conditions and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

Low conditional threat(Marginal) for severe weather Friday (Andre Brooks)

