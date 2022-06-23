NP public transit to offer shuttle service for NEBRASKAland Days concerts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you are planning to attend the NEBRASKAland Days concerts this weekend, the North Platte Public Transit is offering round trip shuttle service to the Wild West Arena for $10.

Buses will run every 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.. Return passage will begin 30 minutes after the concerts.

Pick-up locations are as follow:

Motel 6, Ramada, Holiday Inn Express, Super 8 Motel, Days Inn, & Fairfield Inn, Best Western Plus, North Platte Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn, Quality Inn, Hospitality Inn, Travel Lodge, Tru by Hilton, Comfort Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Studio 6, America’s Best Value Inn, North Platte Public Service Parking Lot - 1402 North Jeffers Street - Motel 83, and the Parkade Plaza Parking Lot on the West End - 235 East 6th Street.

Tim McGraw is the headliner on Friday and Miranda Lambert is performing on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concerts begin at 7 p.m.

