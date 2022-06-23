Advertisement

NP public transit to offer shuttle service for NEBRASKAland Days concerts

The North Platte Public Transit will be offering shuttle service to the Wild West Arena for the...
The North Platte Public Transit will be offering shuttle service to the Wild West Arena for the NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series.(KNOP)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you are planning to attend the NEBRASKAland Days concerts this weekend, the North Platte Public Transit is offering round trip shuttle service to the Wild West Arena for $10.

Buses will run every 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.. Return passage will begin 30 minutes after the concerts.

Pick-up locations are as follow:

Motel 6, Ramada, Holiday Inn Express, Super 8 Motel, Days Inn, & Fairfield Inn, Best Western Plus, North Platte Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn, Quality Inn, Hospitality Inn, Travel Lodge, Tru by Hilton, Comfort Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Studio 6, America’s Best Value Inn, North Platte Public Service Parking Lot - 1402 North Jeffers Street - Motel 83, and the Parkade Plaza Parking Lot on the West End - 235 East 6th Street.

Tim McGraw is the headliner on Friday and Miranda Lambert is performing on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015
Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte
Nebraskaland Days Mutton Bustin' 2022
Nebraskaland Days Mutton Bustin’ at the Wild West Arena

Latest News

The grant is part of the Nebraska Rural Project Act to provide matching funds to non-profit...
Chamber gets $30M economic development grant for Hershey Rail Park
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Elwood 4th of July fireworks show canceled because of dry conditions