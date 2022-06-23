University of Nebraska-Lincoln celebrates Title IX 50th anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday, June 23 marks the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Title IX law. It protects people from discrimination based on sex in education or activities that receive federal financial assistance. The University of Nebraska is celebrating all year.

The celebration started last Saturday when Nebraska Public Media taped “Title IX: 50 Years in the Making.” That round-table show features Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame members Carol Frost, Peaches James Keaton and Jordan Larson, along with former Husker women’s basketball assistant coach Brenda VanLengen. It centers around how Title IX affected their athletic careers and continues to protect and help current athletes.

However the University said it still has room to grow.

“I just hope that as we do this year-long celebration through the Nebraska athletics Title IX, that everyone across that state starts to understand that this is everyone’s duty to make sure that we create equity and space of athletics and education,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, executive associate athletic director for strategic initiatives.

“Title IX: 50 Years in the Making” airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media.

The Athletic Department also started a website to celebrate. Fan can explore the history of Husker women’s athletics and hear from former and current women’s coaches and athletes.

There will be several more events throughout the year.

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

