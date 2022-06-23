Advertisement

VIDEO: Runaway goats captured after leading officers on police chase

The Lubbock Police Department said officers got some help with capturing a couple of runaway goats. (Source: KCBD)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas got an interesting call Wednesday morning regarding goats running in and out of traffic in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department said residents and workers from a tractor supply store helped officers capture the two animals.

KCBD reports the goats were taken to the Lubbock Animal Shelter, but it wasn’t immediately clear how they first got away from their owner.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and those missing any goats were urged to contact the animal shelter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Frontier Revue will not happen this year, but hopes to make a come back in 2023.
Frontier Revue canceled for 2022
The mission of Guardians of the Children is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate...
Being seen in the community and making a difference
Patrons waited for blocks to get their prime rib sandwiches Tuesday evening
Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte
Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
Sixteen teams compete for the victory on the rodeo grounds at Wild West Arena
Cowboy Kickball tournament takes over Wild West Arena
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs 50K more signatures for November ballot