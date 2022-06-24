Big Ten Conference to Hold Inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference will once again break new ground later this summer when it holds the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days August 1-2, 2022, at Big Ten Network studios in Chicago. The Big Ten Conference becomes the first collegiate conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event, which serves as another example of the conference’s commitment to elevating women’s sports.

Seven Big Ten Conference volleyball programs (Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Purdue) will arrive at the Big Ten Network on Monday, Aug. 1 for a series of interview sessions and other creative content opportunities to preview the 2022 volleyball season. The remaining seven Big Ten Conference programs (Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin) will go through a similar schedule at Big Ten Network on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Along with their media schedules, student-athletes, and coaches from all 14 Big Ten Conference volleyball programs will gather on the evening of Monday, Aug. 1, for an exclusive dinner and reception, celebrating the success and future promise of Big Ten Conference volleyball.

Along with all 14 head coaches, the complete list of student-athletes from each school who are expected to attend the 2022 Big Ten Conference Volleyball Media Days is listed below, while additional information on media coverage for the event will be forthcoming.

Illinois – Head coach Chris Tamas, Diana Brown, Kennedy Collins

Indiana – Head coach Steve Aird, Camryn Haworth, Paula Cerame

Iowa – Head coach Jim Barnes, Amiya Jones, Toyosi Onabanjo

Maryland – Head coach Adam Hughes, Rainelle Jones, Sydney Dowler

Michigan – Head coach Mark Rosen, Jess Mruzik, Jess Robinson

Michigan State – Head coach Leah Johnson, Rebecka Poljan, Nalani Iosia

Minnesota – Head coach Hugh McCutcheon, CC McGraw, Taylor Landfair

Nebraska – Head coach John Cook, Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles

Northwestern – Head coach Shane Davis, Temi Thomas-Ailara, Megan Miller

Ohio State – Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg, Kylie Murr, Mac Podraza

Penn State – Head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, Taylor Trammell, Anjelina Starck

Purdue – Head coach Dave Shondell, Raven Colvin, Emma Ellis

Rutgers – Head coach Caitlin Schweihofer, Madyson Chitty, Rachel Tam

Wisconsin – Head coach Kelly Sheffield, Anna Smrek, Sarah Franklin

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.