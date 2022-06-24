Hot with Scattered strong to severe storms Friday; Cooling off during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- After a hot and mainly mostly sunny day Thursday, the stormy weather returns Friday and some storms could pose a severe weather threat, with temperatures cooling off this weekend.

During the morning Friday, we were dealing with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with winds coming out of the south and east for Greater Nebraska and north and west for the Nebraska Panhandle with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points are slightly dry to moist with an area of high pressure to our northeast, a low pressure to our south and a cold front to our west influencing the conditions Friday.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to start the day Friday with mild temperatures (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, the area of high pressure and ares of low preesure will be moving out the viewing area’s reach, allowing for the cold front being the main influence later Friday afternoon. With enough instability, shear, and lift in the atmosphere, we have a chance of seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms and some could be on the strong to severe side with a marginal to slight chance of severe weather with damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two possible. Highs for Friday afternoon with highs approaching the 90s. The main timing for the storms for Friday will mainly be between 2 p.m. CDT/1 p.m. MDT to 9 p.m. CDT/8 p.m. MDT. Overnight Friday, conditions will improve and temperatures will drop mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Strong to severe storms for the region Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, as the cold front fully pushes through the region and with a new area of high pressure, this is allowing for the region to experience below average temperatures in the 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy condtions. Once the area of high pressure moves towards the east of the viewing area early next week, this will cause the highs to rise in the 90s and 100s with dry conditions remaining.

Cooler conditions for the region Saturday (Andre Brooks)

