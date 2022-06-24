Husker legacy continues in the Noonan family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Maverick Noonan committed to Nebraska Friday evening on his Twitter page.

Noonan plays at Elkhorn South High School as a defensive end and will be playing in a Husker uniform for the 2023 season. The last name might seem familiar for Husker fans as he is the son of former Husker player, Danny Noonan. His father received Big 8 Athlete of the Year in 1986 and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in 1987.

Noonan had other offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas St, Kansas and other division one schools.

