Nebraska politicians react to Roe vs. Wade overturn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans around the country.

Several Nebraska politicians gave their opinions on the ruling.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling:

“I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children. Both conservative and liberal legal scholars have long questioned the legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade. The justices made the right decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center by affirming that there is no constitutional right to abortion. “Today’s ruling returns policy making decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers. It’s going to take good-faith and empathy to address it.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and pro-life advocate, issued the following statement on the Dobbs v. Jackson SCOTUS decision:

“America’s work of becoming a more perfect Union is never over, but today – by righting a Constitutional wrong – the Supreme Court took a historic step forward. Roe’s days are over, but the pro-life movement’s work has just begun. This issue will now be debated in the 50 states, and a 330,000,000-person, continental nation will work through this debate in a way that’s healthier than Roe’s one-size-fits-all, Washington-centrism. The pro-life movement is pro-baby, pro-mom, and pro-science. This cause is rooted in love and now is the time to show it. We can’t call this legal victory the end, because our movement has never been primarily about lawsuits and laws – it’s about love and compassion. So let’s celebrate today’s victory and get to work. Let’s support and love all pregnant women. Let’s come alongside them and give the support they need. Let’s support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them. “On a separate note, let’s celebrate the fact that our institutions held. In spite of the doxxing of their homes, violent threats and intimidation, and even a plot to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, the Court held strong. There is no room for political violence in America – none. Mob violence is un-American, period. President Biden needs to personally and forcefully condemn violence and threats against Supreme Court Justices. Our institutions still work. Let’s keep faith in them.”

Governor Pete Ricketts also stated his support for the overturn of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:

“Roe v. Wade took away the states’ right to regulate abortion and cost millions of babies their lives.” “Today’s Supreme Court decision restores the rights of the people, and as a result our future generations will have a chance at life.” “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life. I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.”

State Senator and Candidate for Governor, Carol Blood, lambasted the decision:

“Reproductive justice is on the minds of many women here in Nebraska today. The trigger bill that will ultimately follow will cause Nebraskans to live in a police state. We will become a police state where doctors will live in fear when they need to provide necessary patient care. It will endanger the jobs of medical specialists who may be trying to protect a woman’s health, disallow women from making decisions on IVF with their doctors never allowing them to experience parenthood, mandate what types of birth control a woman may use instead of allowing the woman and her doctor to make that decision. It will negatively affect our medical students here in Nebraska seeking training in Obstetrics and Gynecology, causing many to not want to train in Nebraska or prevent them from receiving certain certifications to allow for health procedures such as a D&C, often needed after a miscarriage. It’s terrifying that we are choosing to not protect the victims of sexual assault, especially our children. I can’t comprehend the expectation that a child traumatized by incest will be forced to carry a pregnancy conceived from abuse and then be forced to deal with adult decisions such as potential genetic mutations.

This seems heartless and wrong. Why do we have elected officials and candidates wanting to further this trauma? I have grave concerns about the collateral damage we will be creating with these types of decisions that should be between a patient and healthcare provider, a woman and her partner or husband, or a family and their minister or priest.”

Republican candidate for Congress and State Senator, Mike Flood, released the following statement applauding the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion in the matter of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“Today, the Supreme Court has returned abortion-related policy decisions back to the states and the people, where they belong. I am proudly pro-life, and am proud to have sponsored and passed the nation’s first Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which banned abortions at 20 weeks, when babies can feel pain. We helped pave the way for this landmark decision.

“Nebraskans agree: we want to protect innocent life and support women in crisis. My opponent supports taxpayer-subsidized abortion and opposes any restriction of abortion—a radical position that is completely out of touch with the voters of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.”

Democratic candidate for Congress and State Senator, Patty Pansing Brooks had the following statement:

“Today the U.S. Supreme Court made an unconscionable decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving the government the seat at our daughters’ exam tables for which many have long coveted.

A majority of Americans and Nebraskans do not agree that abortion should be illegal. Tuesday’s special election will be our first opportunity to stand up and fight back at the ballot box against this extreme effort to push us back into the Dark Ages. My opponent doesn’t even support exceptions for rape or incest. The contrast and stakes are clear.”

State Senator Dave Murman applauded the Supreme Court Decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and return the regulation of abortion to the individual states:

“What a victory,” said Murman. “What a long-awaited correction of an egregious decision that has cost the lives of over 60 million babies since 1973.”

State Sen. Tony Vargas noted his feelings against the Supreme Court’s decision:

“Politicians don’t belong in doctor’s offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a clear threat to Americans’ health, safety, and rights. Governor Ricketts has promised to call the Legislature back into a special session, and when he does I’m ready to keep fighting for Nebraska women and families, alongside Planned Parenthood Action, to ensure their access to reproductive healthcare is protected. And in Congress, just as I have in the Nebraska Legislature, I’ll continue fighting to keep the heavy hand of government out of these important and deeply personal decisions.”

