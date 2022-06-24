Advertisement

Nebraska Supreme Court denies appeal of death row inmate

The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the postconviction appeal of a death row inmate who said...
The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the postconviction appeal of a death row inmate who said his defense attorney was so inept that his right to a fair trial had been compromised.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the postconviction appeal of a death row inmate who said his defense attorney was so inept that his right to a fair trial had been compromised.

Roy Ellis Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of 12-year-old Amber Harris. Amber’s remains were found buried in an Omaha park six months after she went missing from an Omaha school bus stop.

Prosecutors also presented evidence indicating Harris had likely sexually assaulted the girl. In its ruling Friday, the state’s high court said Ellis’ argument that his trial lawyer failed to effectively challenge prosecutors’ DNA evidence was without merit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
The grant is part of the Nebraska Rural Project Act to provide matching funds to non-profit...
Chamber gets $30M economic development grant for Hershey Rail Park
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to NEBRASKAland Days, Saturday. They are opening for Miranda...
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band bringing 56 years of hits to NEBRASKAland Days
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners cut the cake to commemorate the 100th anniversary of...
Celebrating Lincoln County Courthouse’s 100th anniversary

Latest News

One person has been arrested following an investigating into a shooting that occurred last...
Man Arrested Following Peru Shooting Investigation
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
How livestock deal with extreme heat
Strong to severe storms for the region Friday
Hot with Scattered strong to severe storms Friday; Cooling off during the weekend